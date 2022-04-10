Terry McLaurin “devastated” by death of college and NFL teammate Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

Terry McLaurin caught passes from Dwayne Haskins when the two were teammates at Ohio State, and then McLaurin and Haskins were both drafted by Washington in 2019. McLaurin shared some reflections on their friendship after Haskins died on Saturday morning.

“Devastated is the only word I can come up with right now,” McLaurin wrote. “Dwayne always had a smile on his face and had a personality that was 1 of 1. We talked the night we both were drafted about how hopeful we were for our futures and how excited we were to be able to play and compete together again. I thank God for the memories we shared and the conversations we had. I’ll miss those so much.”

Although the two were no longer teammates, McLaurin said Haskins, who was 24, was excited about his future in Pittsburgh.

“He was a man trying to become the best version of himself, just like we all are,” McLaurin wrote. “He was excited to continue to compete for his dream and I know as well as those closest to him that his best years on and off the field were ahead of him. He was more than a phenomenal football player, who could spin it like I have never seen to this day. He was a guy who wanted to see the ones around him win and have success. He was a man of God and spoke of his faith quite often. A beloved son, brother, husband, friend and teammate. I’m heartbroken and pray he knew ho much he was loved. How much I loved him. I woulda given anything to see him win. His legacy on this earth will forever be felt because of the way he lived life and the way he impacted everyone he came in contact with. Until we meet again brother. Save a spot for me in that big end zone in the sky where we will celebrate again one day.”