Trent Brown has plenty of money tied to staying at or under 365 pounds

Getty Images

Tackle Trent Brown has had his best NFL days as a member of the Patriots. His Thursdays over the next two seasons will be a lot better if he can meet the weight objectives baked into his current contract.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brown makes $25,000 for each Thursday during the 2022 and 2023 season that he weighs in at or under 365 pounds.

He also gets $150,000 is he checks in at 385 or less on the first day of the offseason program. He gets $75,000 for being 375 or less on June 1. He gets $75,000 for being 365 or less on July 16. It adds up to $750,000 per year, over the next two seasons.

Brown also has major playing-time incentives. He gets $500,000 for participating in 65 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He gets another $500,000 at 70 percent. He gets another $750,000 for 75 percent, another $750,000 for 80 percent, another $750,000 for 85 percent, and another $750,000 for 90 percent. He gets another $500,000 for 95 percent or making it to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot.

Brown has actually played only two seasons with the Patriots. He got started in San Francisco, and he landed a huge-money deal from the Raiders in 2019.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown received a signing bonus of $2.5 million and a guaranteed 2022 base salary of $1.5 million. His 2023 base salary of $4 million become fully guaranteed is he participates in at least 75 percent of the offensive plays in 2022, or if he’s on the roster on the first day of the 2023 league year.

The deal also includes $1.5 million per year in per-game roster bonuses — which works out to $88,235 per game. He also has $250,000 per year in workout bonuses.