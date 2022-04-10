Trevor Siemian sees himself as the kind of backup who can help Justin Fields

Getty Images

New Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian has spent time as a backup for the Vikings, Jets, Titans and Saints in recent years, and he thinks he’s getting the backup quarterback thing down pat.

Siemian, who is slated to backup second-year starter Justin Fields in Chicago, thinks he knows what a veteran backup can do for a young starter.

“That’s kind of been my role the last several years is backup quarterback, kind of figuring out and identifying what the starter needs,” Siemian said, via the Bears’ website. “For Justin, I can give him a little bit of perspective. I don’t want to act like I have all the answers and he’s certainly going to get plenty of coaching. But being a young starter—cause I was [one] several years ago—you need kind of a foxhole guy. Or a guy on some days to talk football with, and on some days to talk about movies or whatever else and shoot the breeze with. Justin’s got so much potential, so I’m looking to do whatever I can to help him hopefully make a jump here.”

The Bears still have Nick Foles on the roster, although the early indications appear to be that they see Siemian and not Foles as the No. 2 behind Fields. Siemian views himself as the right fit for the task.