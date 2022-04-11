Aidan Hutchinson, Ickey Ekwonu set to visit Jets and Giants this week

Getty Images

The two teams that share MetLife Stadium each have a pair of selections in the top 10 of this month’s NFL draft.

So both the Jets and Giants are getting a good look at the various top players of this year’s class.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu will take pre-draft visits with each of the two teams.

Regarded as the top edge rusher in the 2022 incoming rookie class, Hutchinson is widely expected to be selected at either No. 1 or No. 2 overall.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal also visited with the Jets and Giants last week.

All three players have taken a visit with the Jaguars.