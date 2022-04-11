Brett Rypien, P.J. Locke re-sign with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos announced a handful of roster moves on Monday.

Quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke have signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders with the team. As previously noted, they also announced that linebacker Malik Reed has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Rypien has appeared in four games over the last two seasons and he made one start in 2020. He was 27-of-42 for 295 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions in those appearances.

Rypien and Josh Johnson are on the depth chart as backups to Russell Wilson.

Locke had nine tackles in 31 games over the last two seasons. He’s played 690 special teams snaps for Denver, but has only seen action on 33 defensive plays.

The Broncos waived tackle Cody Conway to round out the day’s moves.