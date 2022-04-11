Colts announce two inaugural Tony Dungy diversity coaching fellows

Getty Images

Last month, the Colts announced the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship — a program designed to create more opportunities for diverse coaches to progress in their careers.

Now the club has announced its first two coaching fellows for the 2022 season.

Indianapolis will have Brent Jackson serving as the team’s defensive coaching fellow while Jamel Mutunga will be the offensive coaching fellow.

Jackson spent the 2021 season with Auburn as a graduate assistant working with defensive backs. He was a student assistant coach with Louisiana before becoming a graduate assistant with the program. He then was a graduate assistant and defensive analyst at Illinois in 2019 and 2020.

He had joined Oregon’s staff earlier this year.

Mutunga was most recently Rutgers’ offensive quality control coach, starting in the 2020 season. He previously worked for Princeton, Lehigh, and Muhlenberg College. He also gained some NFL experience as a Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow with the Jets in 2014 and Falcons in 2019.