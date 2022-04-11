Commanders agree to two-year deal with Joey Slye

Getty Images

Commanders kicker Joey Slye will be sticking around in Washington.

Slye, a restricted free agent who had the option of signing a one-year tender offer, has instead agreed to a two-year deal with the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2018, Slye spent time with the Giants, Panthers, Texans and 49ers before signing with the Commanders late in the 2021 season. He played well for them, making all 12 of his field goal attempts and going 9-for-10 on extra points, and now they view him as their answer at kicker.