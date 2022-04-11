Greg Dulcich visiting with Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons drafted the top tight end of the 2021 rookie class in Kyle Pitts. But they could add another later this month.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich is taking a pre-draft visit with Atlanta on Monday.

Dulcich caught 42 passes for 725 yards with five touchdowns in 2012, starting 12 games. He led all Pac 12 tight ends in receiving yards, earning first-team All-Pac 12 status.

He was a two-year starter at UCLA, also catching 26 passes for 517 yards with five TDs in 2020.

Rapoport also reports that Dulcich has met with over 20 teams over the past month, including the Bengals, Packers, Colts, and Chargers — all of whom have an opening at tight end.