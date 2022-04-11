Greg Joseph signing RFA tender with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings kick off their offseason work on Monday and kicker Greg Joseph is set to join the team.

Joseph’s agent Brett Tessler announced that his client will be signing his restricted free agent tender on Monday. There was no word of Joseph visiting with or talking to other teams about an offer sheet while he was a free agent.

Joseph was tendered at the original round level, so he stands to make $2.433 million for the 2022 season.

The 2021 season was Joseph’s first with the Vikings. He was 33-of-38 on field goals and 36-of-40 on extra points after going 17-of-20 on field goals and 34-of-38 on extra points in 16 games for the Browns and Titans earlier in his career.