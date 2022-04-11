Harrison Smith glad to see Patrick Peterson return to Vikings

USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Patrick Peterson said he had several teams interested in him on the open market, but ultimately he elected to re-sign with the Vikings on a one-year deal.

Longtime Minnesota safety Harrison Smith was glad to see Peterson return.

“He’s a significant presence — not only on the field but just in the building, the meeting rooms,” Smith said in his press conference at the start of Minnesota’s offseason program on Monday. “Kind of being able to be a little bit of a mentor for guys. Like [Chandon Sullivan] was saying, he watched him all the way back from high school.

“I’m older than Pat by like a year, and I feel like I watched him in high school. So, he’s been doing it at a high level for a long time.”

Peterson started 13 games for the Vikings last year, recording 45 total tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception. The fifth overall pick of the 2011 draft, Peterson has 29 career picks and 96 passes defensed in his 11 seasons.