Jack Fox signs Lions tender

Getty Images

Punter Jack Fox has officially re-signed with the Lions.

Fox was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this year, which left him with the option of re-signing with Detroit or signing with no one. It may not be the last contract he signs this year, however.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions are interested in signing Fox to a long-term extension.

Fox signed with the Lions practice squad in December 2019 and became their punter in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl that year and has an average of 49.2 yards on his 124 punts over the last two seasons. He also completed 2-of-3 passes for 38 yards last year.