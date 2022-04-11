Jaguars cut Dylan Moses

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars waived linebacker Dylan Moses on Monday, the team announced.

Moses, a second-year player, signed with Jacksonville in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

He never played a down for the Jaguars, spending the season on the non-football injury list rehabbing a knee injury after undergoing surgery Feb. 9, 2021.

Moses missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and played through an injured meniscus after the third game of 2020. He finished his career at Alabama with 196 tackles, 22 for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The Jaguars also announced the signing of defensive end Arden Key, who agreed to terms last week.

Safety Andrew Wingard officially signed his restricted free agent tender with the team, and outside linebacker Jamir Jones signed his exclusive-rights tender.