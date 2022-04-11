Jaylen Twyman ready to go for Vikings after being shot and missing last season

Getty Images

Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman didn’t play any football last season, but he’s ready to get back on the field this year.

Twyman saw the start to his NFL career put on hold when he was shot four times last June. The sixth-round pick went on the non-football injury list and missed the entire season while recovering from his injuries.

That recovery process has played out and Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Pioneer Press that his client is ready to go as the Vikings start their offseason program under new head coach Kevin O’Connell on Monday.

COVID-19 kept Twyman off the field in 2020, so he last played during Pitt’s 2019 season. He had 10.5 sacks that year and will be hoping to make a positive impact on the Vikings defense now that he’s finally set to return to action.