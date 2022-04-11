John Harbaugh: New overtime doesn’t solve the problem, spot and choose does

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2022, 8:51 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

A year ago, the Ravens proposed the best solution to overtime, the “spot and choose” format, which would allow one team to spot the ball where overtime would start, and the other team to choose offense or defense. That proposal, first articulated in 2003, would blend fairness, excitement and resolving the game quickly in a way that other overtime rules don’t.

Unfortunately, the Ravens didn’t find many allies around the league. Harbaugh explained to Rich Eisen that only two other teams were on board with the Ravens’ proposal, and that this year, they instead changed the overtime rule for the postseason only, guaranteeing each team at least one opportunity to possess the ball on offense.

“We tried to mitigate it last year with field position — two things, possession and field position — and that got three votes. So now we’re just gonna add possessions,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not for it, I don’t think it’s the answer. I think there will be a better way to do it at some point in time.”

Harbaugh described the revised overtime rule as “full of holes” and said he personally opposed it, although Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti ultimately joined the majority of owners in adopting it.

“I’m not for it,” Harbaugh said. “Even though our team voted for it, they voted for it over my objection because I don’t think it solves the problem.”

The “spot and choose” format does solve the problem. If only the NFL gives it a chance.

12 responses to “John Harbaugh: New overtime doesn’t solve the problem, spot and choose does

  1. Spot and choose sounds really dumb and gimmicky. Coming from Harbaugh this is of course no surprise.

  2. Spot and choose doesn’t solve anything. The change was made because of the Bills/Chiefs game and it wouldn’t have mattered where the ball was spotted, whoever won the toss was going to score a TD even if they had to put together a 500 yard drive

  3. As long as both teams get equal opprotunity to score…thats all we need.

    Lets not over complicate the idea John.

  4. The “spot and choose” format does solve the problem.

    The Ravens have a bigger problem about which to worry. They are getting ready to pay a guy who can’t read a defense over $40m per year

  6. NHL has the OT problem solved. NCAA Football is on to something.

    NFL could consider:
    Visitor goes first
    Ball placed on 20 yard line
    Team gets 2 plays to score. No timeouts
    Both teams get 2 attempts, regardless of results of first attempts.
    If tied after each team gets two attempts, each successive round of attempts settles when one team outscored the other.

  7. The solution is dependent and how one frames the problem. If the problem is defined as limiting exposure to injury in overtime, the “spot and choose “idea would seem to be viable. However, if the problem is considered to be one of fairness, guaranteeing that each team gets a possession addresses that concern. Given that the point football is ultimately to entertain, the question should be framed as “which option would be most entertaining?” If the spot and choose option consistently results in the first team that gets possession winning on the first drive, that certainly doesn’t solve the issue of fairness and would seem to lead things right back to where they started.

  9. Harbaugh isn’t as smart as he thinks he is . That’s why he favors his ridiculous OT rule because it puts the onus on the HC , not the players . His rock , paper , scissors idea rightfully was rejected because it was a bad idea which the self appointed smartest guy in the room somehow failed to realize .

  10. For crying out loud just go to the NCAA Football overtime rules, how stinkin’ simple could this be? They act like they’re trying to solve some quantum physics problem. It’s stupid that they can’t just change this. Stupid.

  11. Harbaugh is such a bonehead. Spot and choose doesn’t solve anything either. One team could just as easily complain that they didn’t get chance to spot.

  12. Why introduce such a goofy set of circumstances for overtime? So we’re going to play the entirety of regulation one way, and then change the game for overtime?

    Just keep playing. Put 10 mins on the clock, and keep playing. It’s not that hard, geniuses.

    If Tom Brady at 40+ can play extra games in the postseason every year, and be ready to go for the next season, how is 10 mins that detrimental to player safety?

