Jonathan Ward signs tender

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Monday, the team announced.

The Cardinals lost Chase Edmonds in free agency but re-signed James Conner. They also have Eno Benjamin and Jaylen Samuels on the depth chart.

Ward, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, signing with the Cardinals in 2020. He played 14 games as a rookie and made one reception for 11 yards.

Last season, Ward appeared in 13 games and had nine attempts for 33 yards and three receptions for 34 yards.

Ward has seen most of his action on special teams, playing 375 snaps as a core player on the unit. He has played 50 career offensive snaps.