Josh Allen rookie card sells for $312,000

In a sign of the exploding popularity of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one of his football cards sold for $312,000 at an auction.

The card was sold through Goldin Auctions and was the highest price an Allen card has ever fetched.

There was a time when people wouldn’t spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a sports card unless it was a decades-old collector’s item, but in recent years there’s been a surge in prices for high-end cards of active players. Allen’s rookie year was 2018.

The same auction saw a Patrick Mahomes rookie card sell for $181,200.