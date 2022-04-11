Lovie Smith: Brandin Cooks wanted to be here

Getty Images

Amid plenty of chatter regarding the possibility that Texans receiver Brandin Cooks would be traded for the fourth time in his career, Cooks signed a two-year extension to stay in Houston, through 2024.

On Monday, at the start of the team’s offseason program, coach Lovie Smith addressed Cooks’s decision to stay.

“Brandin has been through an awful lot,” Smith told reporters. “He’s a guy that’s done it a few different places, but what I was able to see from a different position last year was just how he went to work every day, too. You have veterans that you want on the team to show the younger guys how to play, how to handle themselves as a pro. Brandin feels really good about being here. We talked about those other players wanting to be here, Brandin is another one that wanted to be here. He believes in that vision for our football team and what we can do. I’m excited to have him back.”

Cooks has six 1,000-yard campaigns in eight NFL seasons. Last year, he racked up more than 1,000 yards for the Texans, his second 1,000-yard season in two years with the team.

A first-round pick of the Saints in 2013, he has been traded to the Patriots, the Rams, and the Texans. He has nearly 8,000 receiving yards during his career.