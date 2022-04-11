Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday, the team announced.

The Broncos extended a $2.443 million right-of-first-refusal tender to Reed on March 17.

With Randy Gregory rehabbing after shoulder surgery, Reed will get first-team reps opposite Bradley Chubb this offseason.

Reed led the team in sacks each of the past two seasons, while starting 26 games. He has posted 13 sacks and three forced fumbles during that stretch.

Reed originally joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He has started 34 games in his career in Denver and totaled 123 tackles, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.