Miles Sanders: I’ve still got a lot to prove

Miles Sanders has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his three-year career, and he has at least 912 yards from scrimmage each season. Yet, the Eagles running back knows he faces a key season in the final season of his rookie deal.

“I’ve still got a lot to prove,” Sanders told Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com. “A lot of people don’t respect all the work I’ve done, and I’ve still got a lot to prove. I’m taking it real personal this year. Just find a way to get noticed and command the respect. I’m not taking no for an answer this year. Just stay healthy; just be available. That’s my main goal this year.”

Injuries forced Sanders to miss five games in 2021, and he had the fewest carries (137), fewest touches (163), fewest rushing yards (754) and fewest yards from scrimmage (912) in his career. He failed to score a touchdown for the first time.

“I want to be the best. That’s what I train to be,” Sanders said. “I want to be the best, period. I exhaust myself working hard to try to get to that point. I’m taking it a little more personal this year.”