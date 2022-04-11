Raiders sign Tashawn Bower

Getty Images

With their offseason program beginning on Monday, the Raiders have made a few roster moves — highlighted by signing a defensive end.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the club has signed free agent Tashawn Bower.

Bower entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2017 and has split his career between the Vikings and Patriots. He played games with both teams in 2021, appearing in two for New England and four for Minnesota.

In 20 career games with three starts, Bower has 22 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and four tackles for loss.

Las Vegas also announced that tight end Nick Bowers and safety Roderic Teamer have signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders, putting them under contract for the 2022 season.

And offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour has been waived with a non-football injury designation.