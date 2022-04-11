Sam Howell set for visits with Colts and Falcons

Getty Images

Quarterback Sam Howell will be adding some more visits with NFL teams to his dance card this week.

Howell visited the Steelers last week and he has three more visits lined up for this week. As previously reported, Howell will be one of several quarterback prospects spending time with the Panthers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will also be visiting with the Colts and Falcons. The Colts are also set to meet with Malik Willis as they consider options for a quarterback to develop behind Matt Ryan, but they do not have a first-round pick to use on any player thanks to last year’s trade for Carson Wentz.

The Falcons dealt Ryan to the Colts last month and signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal.

Howell played 37 games at North Carolina and went 713-of-1,117 for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.