USFL hopes to use football that glows when it reaches the goal line

Getty Images

The USFL’s embrace of technology includes a potential visual effect that will activate when the ball crosses the goal line.

As explained by Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, the USFL will experiment with a football that glows when it crosses the goal line.

“That’s something we’re hoping to have this season,” former NFL fullback, Fox broadcaster, and USFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said Monday on Fox News.

It’s unclear whether or when it will be deployed. However, any embrace of technology is a good thing. It’s a very good thing that the USFL is willing to rely on something more than the naked eye and/or two sticks separated by 10 yards of chain.

Unlike the NFL.