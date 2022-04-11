XFL partnering with NFL Alumni Academy to develop players

XFL

The XFL announced a partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy to develop players ahead of their planned return to action in 2023.

The NFL Alumni Academy runs an in-season training program in Canton, Ohio to create a pool of players who are ready to join teams in the event of injuries or other issues that leave them short on players. The exclusive agreement with the XFL is designed to train players who would become available to the league after the end of the 2022 NFL season.

“This is a monumental partnership not only for the XFL, but for the entire football ecosystem,” XFL president Russ Brandon said in a statement. “The NFL Alumni Academy has found great success over the past two years training and mentoring up-and-coming players, many of whom have gone on to play in the NFL, and we are collaborating to create another avenue of opportunity for players to showcase their talent. We are completely aligned in our player-centric philosophy and we’re eager to continue to explore the bounds of this partnership.”

Players who participate in the program will receive an opt-in contract with the XFL, which is expected to have eight teams for the 2023 season.