Buccaneers re-sign Pat O’Connor

Defensive end Pat O'Connor missed the final weeks of the 2021 season with a knee injury, but that didn’t mark the end of his time in a Buccaneers uniform.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the Bucs are re-signing O’Connor. It will be a one-year deal and no other terms have been disclosed.

O’Connor was a Lions seventh-round pick in 2017, but signed to the practice squad in Tampa after being cut in September. He appeared in three games later that season and then returned to the practice squad in 2018. O’Connor played eight games in 2019 and then became a regular on special teams over the last two seasons.

O’Connor has been credited with 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks over the course of his career.