Colts agree to sign Brandon King

Veteran special teamer Brandon King is headed to a new team for the 2022 season.

Agent Sean Stellato announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Colts. It is a one-year deal for King in Indianapolis.

King signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2015 and played in 57 games over his first four seasons. He missed all of 2019 and 2020 after tearing his quad in August 2019, but returned to play in 16 regular season games last year.

King played the first two defensive snaps of his career in those appearances and all of his other snaps have come on special teams. He has 52 tackles and a forced fumble in his regular season appearances and eight more tackles in a dozen postseason outings.