Dalvin Cook switching to No. 4 this season

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will have a new look this season.

Cook told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that he will be switching his jersey to No. 4 for the 2022 season. Cook has worn No. 33 since joining the Vikings as a 2017 second-round pick, but he wore No. 4 while at Florida State.

Cook explored making the change last season when the NFL switched rules to allow for more players to wear single digits, but opted against it due to the cost of buying out the remaining inventory of No. 33 jerseys. With a year of planning, Cook is now making the switch and said it was something he promised his late father that he would do.

“You’re going to see another version you’ve never seen before. Something special,” Cook said.

Given how productive the No. 33 version of Cook has been for the Vikings, the team will be thrilled if that prediction comes true.