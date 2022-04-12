Falcons sign Anthony Firkser

Getty Images

Anthony Firkser will be reunited with Marcus Mariota and Arthur Smith this season.

The Falcons announced that they have signed Firkser. It is a one-year deal for the tight end.

Firkser comes to the Falcons after four seasons with the Titans. Mariota was the quarterback for the first two of those seasons while Smith was his position coach as a rookie and then moved up to offensive coordinator before leaving for Atlanta in 2020.

Firkser had 106 catches for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season with the Titans. He had five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in five postseason games.

Kyle Pitts remains the No. 1 tight end for the Falcons, but the departures of Hayden Hurst and Lee Smith opened some space on the depth chart.