It’s a periodic Playmakers reminder

PublicAffairs

Four weeks ago today, Playmakers debuted. Plenty of you have bought it. Thank you for that.

Plenty still haven’t. And so here’s my periodic pitch for you to do it.

The Hachette landing page for the book has various options. In multiple places, the book can still be gotten at places like Amazon for 33 percent off the list price. That’s less than $20.

The book, which focuses on the past 20 years in the NFL, is divided into 10 sections with 10 or more specific stories, controversies, anecdotes, etc. for each topic. The first section focuses on the draft. The draft is coming. To fully appreciate the various realities and nuances of the process to come, why not digest the various essays that help explain how it all really works?

There’s plenty more. Well over 100 specific chapters. Each of which moves quickly. You’ll learn things you didn’t know. You’ll remember things you’d forgotten. You’ll come away from it with a much better understanding of the game you love, the game that thrives despite its warts. The game that would be even better if it got rid of its various warts for good.