J.C. Hassenauer re-signs with Steelers

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer re-signed with the Steelers on Tuesday.

Hassenauer was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this year and the team announced that he signed that tender. Hassenauer will now be set for restricted free agency after the 2022 season.

Hassenauer was undrafted out of Alabama in 2018 and spent time with the Falcons and in the AAF before landing with the Steelers. He appeared in 28 games over the last two seasons and made seven starts while seeing time at both guard and center.

The Steelers added Mason Cole and James Daniels to the interior of their offensive line this offseason. Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green join Hassenauer in returning from last year’s group.