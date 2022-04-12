Jameson Williams visiting Eagles Tuesday

Getty Images

The Eagles took an Alabama wide receiver in the first round of last year’s draft and they’re spending time with another Crimson Tide pass catcher on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Jameson Williams is at the team’s facility for a pre-draft visit. Williams and DeVonta Smith, the 2021 first-round pick, didn’t overlap in Tuscaloosa as Williams transferred in for the 2021 season, but Tuesday’s visit could help set them up to be teammates in the future.

The Eagles also took a wideout in the first round of the 2020 draft, but Jalen Reagor has not panned out as hoped through his first two seasons. Taking another wideout at the top of the draft would be a sign that the team has real doubts that he’ll develop into a productive player.

Williams tore his ACL in the national title game, so there will be questions about whether he’s ready to make an immediate impact as a pro even though he recently said that he expects to be ready for the start of training camp.