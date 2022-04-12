Jason Garrett, Cameron Jordan will be analysts for USFL on NBC

Getty Images

The USFL is set to return to action this weekend with a Saturday game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions that will be simulcast on NBC and FOX and Tuesday brought announcements about who will be calling the action for both networks this season.

NBC announced that former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, and former 49ers and Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson will be serving as analysts this season. Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister will handle play-by-play duties.

None will be working this weekend as FOX will produce the game coverage while NBC does pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage. Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt will be one of their broadcast teams with Kevin Kugler, former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, and Brock Huard also in the mix.

Zora Stephenson and Corey Robinson will do sideline reporting for NBC and Sara Perlman will host halftime and postgame coverage.