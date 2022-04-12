Jaylen Waddle wants to “soak up all the game” from Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

When wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined the Dolphins in a trade last month, he said he was looking forward to both working with and racing against new teammate Jaylen Waddle.

The feeling is a mutual one. Waddle said that he heard the news of the Hill trade while working out and told himself to “get on these legs real quick” because “I know he’s going to try to race” once everyone is in Miami.

Waddles said he also thought of the benefit to his game that can come from picking the brain of someone he sees as “the same type of player.”

“He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it,” Waddle said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m going to soak up all the game.”

No matter how the race between the wideouts plays out, Waddle following a similar career trajectory to the one Hill rode to stardom in Kansas City is a scenario that the Dolphins would love to see play out over the next few years.