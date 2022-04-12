Justin Simmons: Pat Surtain II will be a top-five corner as long as he wants to play

Getty Images

As a rookie in 2021, cornerback Pat Surtain II looked every bit a No. 9 overall pick.

In 16 games with 15 starts, Surtain recorded 14 passes defensed with four interceptions. With Surtain on the outside, the Broncos finished eighth in total defense and eighth in passing defense.

Now the bar has been raised for Surtain entering Year Two.

Veteran safety Justin Simmons said at his press conference to open the 2022 offseason program that putting any expectations on Surtain might be selling him short. But Simmons thinks very highly of his young teammate.

“I’ve said it before, but he’s just been drilled and coached at such a young age that it’s just natural,” Simmons said. “And anytime you have those basic fundamentals as a player, I mean, the sky is the limit. You can just go above and beyond expectations that you have for yourself.

“And so, there’s no doubt in my [mind] that Pat is arguably — and this is just my opinion — is obviously going to be a top-five corner in this league for as long as he wants to play every single year. And I don’t think that’s even — I mean, I get to work with him so I could be biased — but I don’t think that’s a debate.”

The Broncos have a new staff under head coach Nathaniel Hackett for 2022. But because new coordinator Ejiro Evero plans to run a similar scheme to former head coach Vic Fangio, Surtain should be in a good position to continue his ascent in the coming season.