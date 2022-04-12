Kyle Hamilton will visit the Lions this week

Getty Images

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will visit the Lions later this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It is the fifth team Hamilton has visited among those with a top-10 choice.

The Steelers are among the visits he already has taken.

The Lions, who have the second overall choice, have brought in several top defensive players. Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Nakobe Dean, Jermaine Johnson, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley and Travon Walker are on the team’s list of 30 pre-draft visitors.

Hamilton ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, second-slowest among the 15 safeties clocked in Indianapolis, and followed that with a 4.70 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. But he had a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

He played only seven games last season because of a right knee injury but still led the team in interceptions and earned All-America honors.

That’s why Hamilton ranks as the draft’s top safety and a possible top-10 choice.