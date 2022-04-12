Lavonte David: I think everybody’s going to love Todd Bowles as head coach

Getty Images

With a new head coach in Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers got their offseason program underway this week.

While former head coach Bruce Arians’ resignation came as a late-March surprise, linebacker Lavonte David on Tuesday expressed his excitement to see Bowles take over in the role.

“I love it. I love the move. It’s a great thing, just putting the right guy in front,” David said, via Greg Auman of TheAtheltic.com. “I think everybody’s going to love him, everybody’s going to get along with him. I talked to him, he said, ‘You guys, the defensive guys, know me already.’ You won’t get bad words from anybody talking about Bowles. Coach Bowles is a great dude, a team-first guy, he’s a player-first guy.

“It’s just going to give the opportunity to the offense, throughout this process, for guys on the offense to get to learn and get to know him. I’m sure it’s going to be great things. I’m very happy for him.”

David, who’s played the entirety of his 10-year career with the Buccaneers, was convinced Bowles would be a head coach again at some point.

“If it wasn’t here, eventually it was going to be somewhere else,” David said. “But definitely a guy who you definitely want to go out there and play hard for, for a full four-quarters, full football game.”