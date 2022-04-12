Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett visiting Panthers today

Getty Images

It seems inevitable that the Panthers will draft a quarterback after failing to get a veteran. Sam Darnold believes he can be the team’s franchise quarterback, but the Panthers’ 30 prospect visits suggest they don’t feel the same.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral both were scheduled to visit the Panthers on Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN reports. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder also is expected to meet with the Panthers this week.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe visited Carolina on Monday.

The Panthers traded for Teddy Bridgewater two years ago and Darnold last year, and both proved to be bridge quarterbacks rather than the answer at the position.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall choice in 2018, threw nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.