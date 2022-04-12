Melvin Ingram visiting with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins may be adding a veteran edge rusher.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Melvin Ingram is taking a free-agent visit with Miami on Tuesday.

Ingram split the 2021 season between the Steelers and Chiefs. He had signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in July. But disappointed in his role, Ingram was traded to Kansas City in November with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin famously saying, “it’s better to have volunteers than hostages.”

Ingram appeared in nine games for the Chiefs with six starts, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and five QB hits. He then posted 2.0 sacks in Kansas City’s three postseason games.

The 18th overall pick of the 2012 draft, Ingram spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers. He has 51.0 career sacks with 74 tackles for loss and 119 QB hits in 128 games.