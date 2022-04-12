Member of Congress says the allegations against the Commanders read like something out of the Godfather

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform has focused on the Washington Commanders. One of the members of the Committee is amazed by what the Committee has learned regarding the allegations of financial shenanigans.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said this to John Keim of ESPN.com: “Quite frankly, as you go through the allegations it reads like a description of some organization out of the Godfather and not an NFL football team.”

The Committee apparently will be learning more. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that at least one subpoena has been issued to a person with knowledge of the Commanders’ finances.

Jason Friedman, who spent 24 years with the team, supposedly has evidence beyond his own testimony. As Congress gathers more evidence, it will only get worse for the team and for owner Daniel Snyder. Although we’ve seen a gradual drip-drip of allegations regarding the team and Snyder, this has the potential to be a waterfall that washes Snyder out of the NFL for good.

Commanders fans should only be so lucky.

