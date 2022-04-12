NFL will investigate “serious matters” raised by Congress regarding Washington Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT
Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The NFL initially said nothing about the news of the bombshell letter sent from the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee to the Federal Trade Commission. The NFL has since said something significant.

“We continue to cooperate with the Oversight Committee and have provided more than 210,000 pages of documents,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told multiple reporters in a statement. “The NFL has engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White to review the serious matters raised by the Committee.”

The last sentence, conveyed with nonchalance, could deliver the death knell for Daniel Snyder. The league has implicitly acknowledged that White, who was specifically hired to investigate allegations made by former Washington employee Tiffani Johnston against owner Daniel Snyder, will more generally investigate the “serious matters” raised by the Committee.

Those matters include, as we now know, allegations that security deposits were withheld from season-ticket holders and that ticket sales that should have been shared with the NFL was kept by the team, via an alleged shell game that involved allocating revenue to non-NFL events.

If these allegations can be proven — and it appears based on the letter sent by the Committee to the FTC that testimony is backed up with documents — it undoubtedly will be the end of Snyder’s 20-plus-year tenure as owner of the team.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “NFL will investigate “serious matters” raised by Congress regarding Washington Commanders

  2. Looks like Snyder is on his way out. Bezos anyone? Sucks for the rest of the NFC East.

  3. So it takes Congress to regulate the NFL because Roger refuses to act and disgruntle the owners. Got it.

  4. Much like the pharmaceutical companies and gun manufacturers the NFL has zero fear of the government because they know they are too big to fail.

  5. Alright so just stop for one moment and think about the allegations being levied against Dan Snyder. What these allegations allege is that he’s been committing massive financial fraud against not only his fan base, but the league in general, and he’s been doing it for decades. I don’t believe any of this, and I don’t think ANY organization could get away with it, because there are 31 other teams, and Park Ave, watching the cash. So you’d have to have swindled both the league office, and all of those other teams as well. I’m not buying it sorry.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.