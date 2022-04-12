Report: Rams have had contact with Stephon Gilmore

Posted by Charean Williams on April 12, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

The Rams have adopted a “picks-for-players” philosophy, which helped win them a Super Bowl last season. They haven’t changed this postseason, signing linebacker Bobby Wagner most recently.

Unsurprisingly, Wagner might not be the last big name the Rams sign.

They have been in contact with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

Gilmore, if signed, would start outside opposite Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams, though, will have a “much lower” offer than Gilmore hit the market expecting, Rodrigue adds.

Gilmore, 31, played for the Panthers last season after a trade from New England. He had 16 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in eight games.

Gilmore was All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 and earned defensive player of the year honors in 2019.

The Raiders also have shown interest in Gilmore, who is one of the top free agents still unsigned.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Rams have had contact with Stephon Gilmore

  2. Rings mean less in LA than in other NFL towns like New England. Hopefully Gilmore understands that.

  3. Ain’t no way they’re able to sign him too! They need to be investigated lol

  4. A few notes on this subject: Los Angeles is not a “town.” Neither is New England. Also, Dolphin and Buccaneer players pay state taxes in many away games, and Ram players DON’T pay state taxes in many away games. In fact, the state of California extends a hearty THANK YOU to all the state taxes the Buc players paid when they visited the Rams last year. It will help keep our beaches pristine – no red algae here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.