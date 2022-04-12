Report: Rams have had contact with Stephon Gilmore

Getty Images

The Rams have adopted a “picks-for-players” philosophy, which helped win them a Super Bowl last season. They haven’t changed this postseason, signing linebacker Bobby Wagner most recently.

Unsurprisingly, Wagner might not be the last big name the Rams sign.

They have been in contact with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

Gilmore, if signed, would start outside opposite Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams, though, will have a “much lower” offer than Gilmore hit the market expecting, Rodrigue adds.

Gilmore, 31, played for the Panthers last season after a trade from New England. He had 16 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in eight games.

Gilmore was All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 and earned defensive player of the year honors in 2019.

The Raiders also have shown interest in Gilmore, who is one of the top free agents still unsigned.