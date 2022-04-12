Report: Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend voluntary offseason program

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 12, 2022, 9:10 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
In a recent interview, Packers CEO Mark Murphy said the team thinks quarterback Jordan Love can be a good player, but the organization hasn’t seen enough from him.

While Green Bay should see plenty of Love in the preseason, the club will also get a good look at him during the spring.

That’s because according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend the Packers’ voluntary offseason program this year.

Silverstein notes that Rodgers is expected to be at Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June, but nothing else. And knowing that Rodgers performed at an MVP level last year despite skipping the offseason program, the Packers have no problem with him working out on his own in April and May.

In 16 games, Rodgers finished the 2021 regular season completing 69 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 111.9 passer rating led the league, as did his seven percent touchdown rate and 0.8 percent interception rate.

Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers in March and is now set to make $150 million over the next three seasons.

27 responses to “Report: Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend voluntary offseason program

  1. For the kind of chump change the Packers are paying him they can expect the bare minimum. And forget about any gratitude. Not happening.

  2. Rodgers’ legacy is going to end up in the same place Brett Favre’s is right now – a dirtbag jerk.

  3. He doesn’t need to! Jordan Love needs to. No one knows what he us yet and it’s time they find out!

  4. Can’t wait to see what drama Rodgers brings in a few weeks on draft night. You know it’s coming.

  5. Seems like every year the Packers get destroyed in their first few games because Rodgers isn’t ready to start the season. Sounds like more of the same next year.

  7. Why should he report as he has no recievers to throw to this season.piiittttifulll.

  8. Well this would be a good time for Mr.”I gotta have trust in my receivers” to start building said trust with the new guys- whomever they are.

  9. That time is reserved for his springtime cleanse. Can’t be expected to work while he’s getting in touch with his spirituality. Duh.

  10. Very telling that he hasn’t made any public comments since the Adams trade.

  12. This should not be considered a knock on Rodgers – he’s actually doing the Packers a favor by giving Jordan Love all the reps at the position – he did the same thing last year. Only time will tell if Love can be a decent quarterback, or go down in history as the greatest draft blunder in Packer history. Moving up in the first round to select a quarterback – from the Mountain West Conference – while your star QB had 4 years left on his contract was a massive shock to most Packer fans, especially when looking at how the 49ers handled the Pack in the NFC Championship game that year. We’ll see if Brian Gutekunst can somehow weasel his way out of this mess.

  13. He doesn’t like the team’s essential oils and horoscope readings for his health. He has his own.

  15. Those that show up are leaders, and serious about winning.

    Those that don’t? Well…

  17. “Rodgers performed at an MVP level last year”

    Not when it mattered the most.. He laid an egg in the playoffs at home against the 49ers.

    ZERO TDs

  18. He’s gonna have a group of rookie receivers to break in and he won’t be there to build those relationships? Packers will win the division by default because it’s a bad division, but they’re getting knocked out of the playoffs again. Better start writing those excuses for Rodgers’ playoff failures now.

  19. I get that these guys have their own workout agendas, but there’s something about giving someone $150 million, and them not being part of the team until it’s mandatory, that doesn’t sit well. Maybe I’m just old school.

  21. A good leader would be there with his team. Once again Aaron Rodgers proves he is not a team player. He only cares about one thing…Aaron Rodgers.

  22. Yeah, no reason to try and build some chemistry with the new room of WRs. I think we’ve all been bamboozled into believing Aaron really wants to win another Super Bowl vs It really is all about the money to him and everything else is secondary.

  26. Practice is for the players that need to improve. Once perfection is attained there’s no need.

  27. I’d love to get paid millions and tell my employer my attendance is optional.

    Meanwhile in Vegas the QB was there before the sun was up.

