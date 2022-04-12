Seahawks pick up Noah Fant’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Speaking to the media last week, Seahawks tight end Noah Fant said he hadn’t received word whether his new organization would exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now, that has changed.

The Seahawks have formally picked up Fant’s option for 2023, guaranteeing the tight end a $6.85 million salary for his fifth pro season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fant was the 20th overall pick of the 2019 draft and played his first three seasons with the Broncos. The Seahawks acquired him as part of the deal that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

Fant has been productive in his three seasons, but has yet to cross into the realm of the elite. Last season, he caught 68 passes for 670 yards with four touchdowns in 16 games.

In 47 career contests with 41 starts, Fant has 170 receptions for 1,905 yards with 10 TDs.