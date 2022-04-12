Tom Clements: I didn’t have itch to come back before Aaron Rodgers reached out

Getty Images

After the Packers announced that Tom Clements would be returning to the team as their quarterbacks coach, head coach Matt LaFleur said that Aaron Rodgers played a “significant role” in the longtime assistant’s hiring.

Clements was in Green Bay from 2006-2016 and he confirmed on Tuesday that Rodgers orchestrated the second act. Clements was out of football in 2021 and told reporters that he was not thinking about returning until Rodgers reached out after the Packers’ season came to an end.

Clements then spoke to LaFleur and spoke again with Rodgers before agreeing to sign back on with the Packers.

“I didn’t have the itch to come back,” Clements said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It was because of coming back to Green Bay, with Aaron, [and a] chance to win a Super Bowl. Those were the primary considerations.”

The Packers won a Super Bowl during Clements’ first stint with the team, but they haven’t been able to get back to that height despite winning a lot of games in the last three regular seasons. The hope in Green Bay is that turning back the clock with Clements will pay off with another ring.