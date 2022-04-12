Travis Etienne: If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one

Getty Images

A Lisfranc injury in the second preseason game knocked Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne out for the entire 2021 season and it turned out to be an omen for what would happen over the rest of the Jaguars season.

The team opened 2-11 under first-year head coach Urban Meyer before firing him after a string of embarrassing incidents made it seem he was neither interested in nor equipped to handle a job at the professional level. Etienne said on Tuesday that he learned a lot of “what to do, what not to do” while watching the year play out and laughed when a reporter asked if he was happy to be somewhat removed from the madness that went on under Meyer.

“Definitely, that’s just the human element of it. Just seeing the results, you’re definitely like, ‘If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one,'” Etienne said.

Etienne said he’s 85-90 percent back from his injury and that he began feeling like himself in the last couple of weeks. A full return to speed for Etienne would go along with competent coaching as reasons to think 2022 can be a better year in Jacksonville.