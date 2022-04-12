Trevor Lawrence pleased with new coach Doug Pederson, says they’re on the same page

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered through an ugly rookie season last year, one that saw head coach Urban Meyer last just 13 games. Lawrence thinks he and new head coach Doug Pederson will be together a lot longer than that.

Lawrence said today that Pederson is just the kind of leader the Jaguars need.

“I really like his demeanor. He’s really, really calm,” Lawrence said of Pederson. “Never gets too high or too low, I really like that. That’s the type of guy I like to be around. Offensively he brings a lot of different things to the table.”

Lawrence said he and Pederson are off to a great start.

“I think we align pretty well and we’re on the same page,” Lawrence said.

When the Jaguars drafted Lawrence, their expectation was that he’ll be the franchise quarterback for many years to come. They need Pederson to develop him in a way that Meyer proved incapable of.

6 responses to “Trevor Lawrence pleased with new coach Doug Pederson, says they’re on the same page

  2. Generally, there shouldn’t be much difference from one head coach to another, but Urban Meyer was the exception to the rule.

  3. As a Jags fan I couldn’t be happier with hiring Doug Pederson.
    While this year will be a rebuilding one, I guarantee that under Coach Pederson, the team will play hard and be competitive. A also can’t wait to see what Trevor Lawrence can do with a real offense with a real HC.

  5. Trevor Lawrence outplayed Josh Allen when the Jaguars played the Bills last year. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jaguars make the playoffs this year. The AFC is actually wide open.

