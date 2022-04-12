Tristan Wirfs finally gets Tom Brady’s phone number

Getty Images

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs‘ first interaction with Tom Brady came soon after Wirfs was drafted in 2020. Brady reached out on Instagram.

Wirfs didn’t see the message until the next day and was “scared” that it took him nine hours to respond to his new quarterback.

Wirfs joked Tuesday that, two years later, he still doesn’t have Brady’s phone number.

“I don’t have Tom’s number. No. No, I don’t think I’m there yet,” Wirfs said, laughing along with reporters.

Wirfs later tweeted a clarification: “Just so we’re clear I’ve never asked for @TomBrady number but I’m sureee he’d give it to me if I asked.”

As it turned out, Wirfs didn’t have to ask. Brady saw Wirfs’ comment.

“Tristan, we’ve been trying to reach you regarding your cars extended warranty,” Brady texted Wirfs before adding, “Just kidding your car is fine… it’s your favorite Qb.” Brady added a laughing emoji.

Wirfs responded, “Tommy!! Sorry your mentions were probably blowing up today.”

Brady posted the exchange on social media.

So Wirfs now has Brady’s number.