Tristan Wirfs: Tom Brady’s return just opens up the window again

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s return from his brief retirement changed a lot for the Buccaneers heading into 2022.

But the QB being back in Tampa Bay for the coming season makes the team a clear contender to win the NFC for the second time in three years.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs joked during his Tuesday press conference that he still doesn’t have Brady’s number. But the offensive lineman, entering his third season, said he’s glad to still have Brady on the team.

‘”I think it just opens up the window again,” Wirfs said. “With him at the helm, everyone is always excited. I was excited either way, but having Tom Brady back there and getting to protect him for one more year is pretty cool. I’ve got to go delete my Instagram post — I did a big thank you and everything, so I’ll have to postpone that.”

Wirfs hasn’t known any other quarterback than Brady, having entered the league as the 13th overall pick in 2020. For at least one more season, he’ll have a familiar voice communicating the offensive signals on the field.