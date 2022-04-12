Tua Tagovailoa feeling a new level of support from Mike McDaniel and Dolphins’ staff

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says the support he’s getting this offseason from head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the coaching staff is unlike what he has experienced before.

Tagovailoa hosted a Luau to raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami, and he praised McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell for all showing up to something they knew was important to him personally. Tagovailoa added that he hadn’t witnessed such support before.

“To be able to have our OC, my quarterbacks coach, our head coach here in support of this, I’ve never witnessed that,” Tagovailoa told CBS Miami.

In the two years since Tagovailoa was drafted, there have been questions about whether the team was really behind him. He spent much of his rookie season on the bench behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, and much of his second season hearing reports that the Dolphins wanted to trade for Deshaun Watson.

This year, Tagovailoa sounds convinced he has coaches who are on his side.