Velus Jones Jr. visiting with Panthers, Colts this week

Getty Images

One of the top returners from the SEC is taking a pre-draft visit with a couple of teams this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. is meeting with the Panthers on Tuesday and the Colts on Wednesday.

Jones started his college career at USC, spending three years in the Pac 12. He came to Tennessee as a graduate transfer in 2020 and played there for the last two years.

Jones was the SEC’s co-special teams player of the year in 2021, becoming the only player in the nation with at least 800 receiving yards, 200 punt return yards, and 600 kickoff return yards. He had 62 receptions for 807 yards with seven touchdowns in his last collegiate season, also taking a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Jones finished his tenure at USC No. 2 in kick return yards with 1,947.