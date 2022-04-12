Vincent Taylor visiting Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons are meeting with a possible addition to their defensive line on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is meeting with the team. It’s the first known visit of the offseason for the former Texan, Brown, Bill, and Dolphin.

Taylor started the season opener for the Texans last season, but hurt his ankle and missed the remainder of the season. He had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in 15 appearances with the Browns in 2020 and has 65 tackles and two sacks over his entire career.

Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush, John Cominsky, Nick Thurman, and Ta'Quon Graham return on the defensive line for Atlanta.